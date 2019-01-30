German Consumer Sentiment to Improve in February : GfK

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--German consumer sentiment is set to improve in February, fanning expectations that private consumption remains a strong pillar of the economy at a time of slowdown.

GfK's forward-looking confidence index is expected to rise to 10.8 points in February from an upward-revised 10.5 points in January, GfK said Wednesday. The first estimate for January was 10.4 points.

"Based on the good start to the year, GfK is predicting an increase in private consumption in Germany of 1.5% for 2019," GfK said.

GfK uses three sub-indexes--economic expectations, income expectations and propensity to buy--for the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the next month.

Consumers' economic expectations, nonetheless, reflect the continuing slowdown of the German economy. This sub-index fell to 10.7 points in January from 14.1 points in December, marking the fourth decline in a row, GfK said. The last time a lower value was recorded was almost two years ago, in February 2017, when it stood at 9.7 points, it said.

"Consumers assume that the German economy is continuing to lose momentum," GfK said, referring to the trade conflict and Brexit among the issues dwindling German optimism regarding the overall economic development.

Consumers' income expectations rose to 59.9 points in January from 53.8 points in December, while the propensity to buy, which is a gauge of consumers' willingness to spend on big-ticket items, rose to 57.6 points in January and 53.1 points in December.

