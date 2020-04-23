Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German Consumer Sentiment to Plunge to Historic Low in May -- GfK Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT

By Maria Martinez

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in May to a new low due to the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying containment measures, market-research group GfK said Thursday.

GfK's forward-looking consumer-sentiment index is set to drop to minus 23.4 points in May from a downwardly revised 2.3 points for April. The plunge is unprecedented in the history of the consumer climate survey to date, GfK said.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a score of minus 1.8 points for May.

"Given that the economy is largely frozen, this unprecedented cliff dive is hardly surprising," said Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at GfK. Data were collected during the first two weeks of April, when consumers were feeling the full impact of containment measures for the first time.

GfK uses data from three sub-indexes from the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month, measuring economic and income expectations, and propensity-to-buy. In April, income expectations and propensity to buy are in free fall and economic expectations are suffering moderate losses compared to March, GfK said.

"Retailers, manufacturers and service providers must prepare for a tough recession in the immediate future," Mr. Buerkl said.

Economic expectations worsened to minus 21.4 in April from minus 19.2 in March, with consumers anticipating Germany will sink into a tough recession due to the coronavirus crisis. This was the lowest value since May 2009, when the measure fell to minus 26 points.

Although many businesses are making use of reduced working hours to avoid layoffs, GfK expects an increase in unemployment.

"This is giving rise to anxieties over job losses which are putting a strain on sentiment," GfK said.

Income expectations dived to minus 19.3 in April from 27.8 in March. A higher monthly fall in income expectations has never been recorded since monthly data collection on consumer sentiment began in 1980, GfK said.

The propensity-to-buy measure slid to minus 4.6 in April from 31.4 points in March.

GfK noted that the survey was carried out between April 1 and April 14, before respondents were aware of the initial easing of the containment measures.

"We can only hope that the gradual opening of businesses from April 20 onward will at least cushion, if not completely prevent, any further dive in propensity to buy, GfK said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32aEXCLUSIVE : China plans to boost state reserves with U.S. crops amid coronavirus -sources
RE
02:30aEXCLUSIVE : China plans to boost state reserves with U.S. crops amid coronavirus -sources
RE
02:29aUK budget deficit comes in above target, set to surge due to COVID
RE
02:27aAsia stocks pull ahead on U.S. stimulus, oil rebound
RE
02:27aDollar gives up gains against commodity currencies as oil recovers
RE
02:26aDollar gives up gains against commodity currencies as oil recovers
RE
02:25aDollar gives up gains against commodity currencies as oil recovers
RE
02:18aEU leaders to take step to joint financing of post-pandemic recovery
RE
02:15aEU leaders to take step to joint financing of post-pandemic recovery
RE
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment to Plunge to Historic Low in May -- GfK Survey
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
2U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group