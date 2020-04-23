German Consumer Sentiment to Plunge to Historic Low in May -- GfK Survey

By Maria Martinez

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in May to a new low due to the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying containment measures, market-research group GfK said Thursday.

GfK's forward-looking consumer-sentiment index is set to drop to minus 23.4 points in May from a downwardly revised 2.3 points for April. The plunge is unprecedented in the history of the consumer climate survey to date, GfK said.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a score of minus 1.8 points for May.

"Given that the economy is largely frozen, this unprecedented cliff dive is hardly surprising," said Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at GfK. Data were collected during the first two weeks of April, when consumers were feeling the full impact of containment measures for the first time.

GfK uses data from three sub-indexes from the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month, measuring economic and income expectations, and propensity-to-buy. In April, income expectations and propensity to buy are in free fall and economic expectations are suffering moderate losses compared to March, GfK said.

"Retailers, manufacturers and service providers must prepare for a tough recession in the immediate future," Mr. Buerkl said.

Economic expectations worsened to minus 21.4 in April from minus 19.2 in March, with consumers anticipating Germany will sink into a tough recession due to the coronavirus crisis. This was the lowest value since May 2009, when the measure fell to minus 26 points.

Although many businesses are making use of reduced working hours to avoid layoffs, GfK expects an increase in unemployment.

"This is giving rise to anxieties over job losses which are putting a strain on sentiment," GfK said.

Income expectations dived to minus 19.3 in April from 27.8 in March. A higher monthly fall in income expectations has never been recorded since monthly data collection on consumer sentiment began in 1980, GfK said.

The propensity-to-buy measure slid to minus 4.6 in April from 31.4 points in March.

GfK noted that the survey was carried out between April 1 and April 14, before respondents were aware of the initial easing of the containment measures.

"We can only hope that the gradual opening of businesses from April 20 onward will at least cushion, if not completely prevent, any further dive in propensity to buy, GfK said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com