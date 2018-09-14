Log in
German EU Commissioner calls for French ECB president after Draghi

09/14/2018 | 04:34am EDT
EU Budget Commissioner Oettinger holds a news conference in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger is in favour of a French person taking the helm at the European Central Bank when President Mario Draghi's term expires in October 2019, a German newspaper reported.

"It would be best to have a German European Commission President and a clever Frenchman as head of the ECB," business daily Handelsblatt cited Oettinger as saying.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin,; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

