German Economy Contracts

Germany's economy shrank slightly in the second quarter, rekindling fears of a recession and underscoring how Europe's industrial core is suffering from the uncertainty caused by the US-China trade dispute.

KEY FACTS

--- Economists and the government have cited the tensions between Beijing and Washington...

--- ...and the possibility of a no-deal Brexit as the main reasons for the cooling of Germany's export-driven economy.

--- Germany's GDP shrank 0.1% in the three months to June.

--- A negative hit from foreign trade outweighed solid domestic consumption.

--- While small, the drop is sharply below the 0.4% expansion of Q1 It is also considerably below Q2 eurozone growth of 0.2%.

--- Germany was the only eurozone country whose economy shrank in Q2.

Why This Matters

Europe's largest economy -- and long once of the most dynamic -- has now become a drag on the eurozone. Analysts said the downturn should be a wake-up call for European policy makers to consider measures to stimulate activity in the region. Berlin, which has generated a budget surplus for the past five years, has been under pressure for months to loosen its strict fiscal policy to energise demand at home and in neighbouring countries. The government has resisted any bold move so far, though is planning modest tax cuts and is working on its version of the Green New Deal, to be unveiled this fall.

