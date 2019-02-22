Log in
German Economy Narrowly Avoids Recession Thanks to Government Spending, Construction

02/22/2019 | 03:02am EST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT-The German economy avoided recession by the skin of its teeth in the final quarter of last year, propped up by a pickup in government spending and booming construction.

The Federal Statistical Office on Friday confirmed its preliminary inflation estimate from Feb. 14, but provided additional details about the drivers of growth.

Germany's gross domestic product--the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy--stagnated in the fourth quarter, which translates into an annualized growth rate of 0.1%. In the three months through September, the economy contracted by 0.8% in annualized terms.

"Positive impulses in a quarter-to-quarter comparison came from the domestic economy," it said.

Illustrating the trend, government consumption surged 1.6% from the third quarter, while investments in construction jumped by 1.3%.

The development in net trade, however, was growth-neutral as exports and imports rose by 0.7% respectively.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

