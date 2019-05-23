Log in
German Economy Rebounded in 1Q Driven by Domestic Demand

05/23/2019 | 02:52am EDT

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--The German economy rebounded in the first quarter after narrowly avoiding recession late last year, led by a strong rise in household consumption and a booming construction sector, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday.

"Positive impulses came mainly from the domestic economy," the statistics body said, confirming its preliminary growth estimate from May 15.

Germany's gross domestic product--the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy--expanded 0.4% in the three months through March from the previous quarter, which equals an annualized growth rate of 1.7%.

The statistics body said that private consumption surged 1.2% from the fourth quarter, whereas government consumption declined 0.3% after a strong rise in the previous quarter.

Investments picked up, led by a 1.9% rise in construction spending in the three months through March.

The German central bank, however, warned earlier this week that the first-quarter rebound was due mainly to one-off factors that are likely to lapse or even reverse. Those include a temporary recovery in car purchases and brisk construction activity as a result of favorable weather conditions.

"German economic output in the second quarter of 2019 is not very likely to exceed the level reached in the first quarter, which had been boosted by a number of one-off effects," the Bundesbank said.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

