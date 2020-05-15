German Economy Shrinks at Fastest Pace Since Financial Crisis

By Maria Martinez

The German economy posted its largest decline in output since the financial crisis in the first quarter, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown implemented in mid-March, the German statistics office Destatis said Friday.

The country's gross domestic product contracted 2.2% compared with the previous quarter, according to Destatis. However, this came in above economists' expectations of a 2.5% decline in The Wall Street Journal's survey.

Economists expect to see a sharper GDP contraction during the second quarter. With the German economy starting its gradual reopening on April 20, a larger chunk of second-quarter output will be lost than in the first quarter.

The agency revised data for the fourth quarter of 2019. Following the revision, Germany's GDP contracted 0.1% in the period, compared with a first estimate of remaining flat at 0.0%.

GDP fell 2.3% on year in the first quarter on a calendar and price-adjusted basis, Destatis said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 2.5% contraction.

Northern European countries shrank far less than its Mediterranean counterparts. Before Germany, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday that the Dutch economy contracted 1.7% in the first quarter. Preliminary estimates published two weeks ago showed the Italian economy declined 4.7% during the first quarter, France posted a historic contraction of 5.8% and the Spanish economy plunged a record 5.2%.

