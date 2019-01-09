German Exports Fell in November, Underlining Slowdown Fears

By Emese Bartha

German exports declined in November, underscoring fears that trade tensions are hampering Germany's economic upswing.

Exports from the eurozone's largest economy fell 0.4% on month to 110.6 billion euros ($126.6 billion) in November in calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, while imports dropped 1.6% to EUR91.6 billion from October, the Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday.

Germany's adjusted trade surplus amounted to EUR19.0 billion in November, surpassing a forecast of EUR18.0 billion in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists.

The German economy shrank in the third quarter of 2018 for the first time since 2015, dented by weaker exports, the EU's statistics office had said in November.

The drop in exports comes on the heels of other downbeat data.

Figures from Germany's economics ministry earlier this week showed that new manufacturing orders fell 1% on month in November--more than the 0.4% decline that economists had projected. German industrial production data also came in on the weak side, having fallen 1.9% on month in November, against economists' forecast of a 0.3% gain.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com