German Exports Rose Below Expectations in December

02/07/2020 | 02:36am EST

By Maria Martinez

German exports rose slightly in December, Germany's statistics office Destatis said Friday, growing less than economists expected.

German exports increased 0.1% in December from November in adjusted terms and imports declined 0.7% on the month, the statistics office said. The figures account for seasonal swings and calendar effects.

Economists had forecast a 0.8% increase in exports in adjusted terms, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Germany's trade surplus--the balance of exports and imports of goods--totaled 19.2 billion euros ($21.1 billion) in calendar and seasonally adjusted terms in December, according to Destatis. This is below the Journal's forecast of EUR14.0 billion.

Exports totaled EUR98.0 billion, while imports amounted to EUR82.8 billion, both in adjusted terms.

According to provisional results from the Deutsche Bundesbank, the current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of EUR29.4 billion, which takes into account the balances of trade in goods including supplementary trade items, services, primary income and secondary income. This is above The Wall Street Journal's forecast of EUR24.1 billion.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

