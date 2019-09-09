Log in
German Exports Rose Unexpectedly in July After String of Negative Data

09/09/2019 | 03:59am EDT

By Max Bernhard

German exports unexpectedly rose in July, a bright spot following a string of negative economic data from Europe's biggest economy.

Exports adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects rose 0.7% on the month to 115.2 billion euros ($126.98 billion) in July, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday. Economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires had expected a 0.6% decline.

Compared with July 2018, exports rose 3.8%.

On an adjusted basis, imports fell 1.5% to EUR93.7 billion on the month, the office said. Germany's foreign trade balance was EUR21.4 billion in July. The current account was EUR22.1 billion, according to calculations from the Deutsche Bundesbank.

The better-than-expected trade figures bring some relief for the German economy but its outlook hasn't improved, ING's chief economist for Germany Carsten Brzeski said. A recent string of downbeat news from Germany has led to worries the country could slip into a recession, including a July decline in industrial production and manufacturing orders reported last week

The U.S.-China trade dispute only indirectly weighs on German exports, Mr. Brzeski said. The country's exports to China and the U.S. have performed better than exports to other eurozone countries in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, he said.

"What is hurting German exports the most right now is not the direct impact from the U.S.-Chinese trade conflict but the uncertainty, which has spread across the globe and has also paralyzed many European economies," he said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com

