German Federal Chancellor : UN COVID-19 meeting Coronavirus assistance for developing countries

05/30/2020 | 03:45am EDT

At a UN video conference, Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the international community to demonstrate solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the global challenges, we must now pool all forces in order to master the pandemic and its consequences.

Chancellor Angela Merkel at the UN COVID-19 conference Foto: Bundesregierung/Kugler

The United Nations Forum on Financing for Development must be a clear signal of solidarity, stressed Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video statement. The questions discussed included what swift and comprehensive response the international community can identify to the challenges posed by COVID-19, and what form specific solutions for the worst hit emerging economies and developing countries could take.

Focus on debt moratorium

Angela Merkel announced that Germany will work for the complete realisation of the debt moratorium agreed by the G20 states and for the involvement of private creditors. In this way, particularly hard hit developing countries and emerging economies can be assisted. IMF measures must also be considered in order to retain liquidity in the global economy during the current crisis, said the Chancellor. In addition to this, it is important to take global action against corruption and illicit financial flows.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goals

It is important for all support projects not to lose sight of the Sustainable Development Goals. All measures must be in line with the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement on climate change, said Angela Merkel.

Climate change mitigation and resilience are integral parts of Germany's development cooperation. Germany has doubled its contribution to international climate financing since 2014. The German government has also advanced climate-risk insurance during its presidencies of the G7 and G20.

Support for the United Nations

The Chancellor pointed to the central role played by the UN, particularly in efforts to overcome the pandemic. That is why Germany will continue to provide financial support for the UN and the World Bank she said - whether by ensuring the swift payment of additional funding or by reallocating funds.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres hosted the meeting jointly with Canada and Jamaica as representatives of the 'Group of Friends of Financing the SDGs'. Alongside numerous heads of state and government, the heads of international organisations (including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the OECD) attended the video conference.

Donnerstag, 28. Mai 2020

Disclaimer

German Federal Chancellor published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 07:44:01 UTC
