German Government Advisors Slash 2019 Growth Projection, Criticize ECB

By Nina Adam



A group of top German government advisors on Tuesday cut their economic growth forecast for 2019 in half, but said a recession is not on the cards thanks to robust domestic demand.

"The boom period of the German economy is over for now," Christoph Schmidt, the chairman of the German Council of Economic Experts, said.

The experts cut their annual growth forecast to 0.8% from an earlier estimate of 1.6%. The projection takes account of calendar effects.

In 2020, Europe's largest economy is expected to expand by 1.3% in calendar-adjusted terms.

"The risks to future economic growth are currently very high," the experts said, pointing to the chaotic Brexit negotiations, global trade disputes and concerns over the strength of the Chinese economy.

The experts also criticized the European Central Bank for not initiating the exit from its extraordinary measures at an earlier stage in the economic cycle.

"In the past two years, the ECB could have reacted to increased economic growth and the closing output gap with a guarded tightening of monetary policy, without jeopardizing the recovery," they said. That would have given the ECB a greater room for maneuver in times of a downturn.

Earlier in March, the ECB unleashed a fresh burst of stimulus to help bolster persistently weak inflation, less than three months after phasing out a major stimulus program.

