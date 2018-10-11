Log in
German Government Cuts 2018, 2019 Growth Forecasts

10/11/2018 | 12:26pm CEST

By Andrea Thomas

BERLIN--Germany's government cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and the next, citing global uncertainty, but stressed that the underlying upswing remains intact.

Germany's economic growth is now expected to come in at 1.8% this year, rather than the 2.3% forecast previously, the government said Thursday in its autumn report. Next year's expansion is now seen at 1.8% instead of 2.1%.

The eurozone's largest economy expanded by 2.2% last year.

"The German economy is still in an upswing and will continue this upswing for the tenth consecutive year next year--the longest upswing period since 1966," said Peter Altmaier, Germany's economics minister.

"The domestic economy will continue to remain an import pillar of the economic performance. Uncertainties regarding its future performance are caused by increasing protectionist tendencies and international trade conflicts. They harm all parties involved," he said.

The forecast cuts highlight the European economic powerhouse's Achilles heel as an export-driven economy that is vulnerable to global trade tensions.

The German government forecasts export growth will accelerate by just 2.8% this year compared with 4.6% in 2017 on the back of weaker global demand, before accelerating by 3.7% next year.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecasts for Germany to 1.9% for both this year and the next, decreases of 0.3 and 0.2 percentage points respectively.

Write to Andrea Thomas at andrea.thomas@wsj.com

