German Government's Economic Advisers See Muted Growth in 2020

By Maria Martinez



Economic advisers to the German government expect growth of 0.5% for 2019 and 0.9% for the following year, slightly below the country's most recent forecast for 2020.

In a document delivered to the finance ministry on Wednesday, the five members of the council of economic advisers said that the German economy is in a downturn but "a widespread and deep recession is, however, so far not expected."

The German government's most recent economic forecast predicted 0.5% growth in 2019 and 1.0% growth in 2020.

For the economists, an escalation of trade disputes could be a particular risk to growth of the export-oriented German economy. The weakness of the industrial sector globally is particularly pronounced in Germany, where it also leads to a decline in investment.

"Going forward, it will be crucial to what extent this trend affects domestic demand and the labor market, which currently remain strong," the economists said.

In their report, the economists said that the decline in growth isn't due to cyclical factors alone, but also to structural causes such as persistently weak productivity growth.

"A key objective of economic policy should be to strengthen the growth potential of the German economy," they said.

The economists consider an economic stimulus package or changes to the debt brake as unnecessary, in addition to the European Central Bank's expansionary fiscal and monetary policy.

