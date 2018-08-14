Log in
German HICP +0.4% on Month, +2.1% on Year in July

08/14/2018 | 08:37am CEST

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--Energy and food put upward pressure on German consumer prices in July, the federal statistical office said Tuesday, confirming its preliminary data for the previous month.

The consumer price index measured according to EU-harmonized standards, or HICP, rose by 0.4% on month in July, accelerating from a 0.1% increase in June, Destatis said. The HICP was up by 2.1% on year in July, unchanged from June, it said.

Consumer prices rose by 0.3% on month and 2.0% on year in July, when measured according to national standards, the statistical office said, also confirming its preliminary figures.

The July inflation rate was in particular spurred by energy prices, which increased by 6.6% on year, mainly due to a low base, Destatis said.

Food prices rose by 2.6% on year in July with a more pronounced 5.5% increase in fruit prices, it said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com 

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-14-18 0236ET

