German HICP Stable at +1.7% on Year in January

02/21/2019 | 02:47am EST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--Inflation in Germany was stable in January, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, confirming a preliminary estimate.

The annual inflation rate--measured by harmonized European Union standards--was 1.7% in January, the same rate as in December 2018.

Energy prices in Germany rose 2.3% in January from a year earlier, while prices for food and services rose by 0.8% and 1.4% respectively.

The statistics body also published a revised set of inflation numbers going back to January 2015. It now uses 2015 as the base year for its calculations, having previously used 2010, meaning that prices for goods and services in 2015 now equal 100 points.

Furthermore, the statistics body adjusted the respective weights of goods and services that influence Germany's national inflation index.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

