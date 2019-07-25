Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German Ifo Business Sentiment Worsens, Misses Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 04:46am EDT

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment continued to worsen in July, indicating that the German economy is navigating troubled waters, the Ifo Institute said Thursday.

The Ifo business-climate index fell to 95.7 points in July, down from a revised 97.5 points in June. The print missed economists' forecasts for a 97.0 points in a Dow Jones Newswires survey.

Companies' expectations fell to 92.2 points in July from a revised 94.0 points in June.

"Companies were less satisfied with their current business situation and are also looking ahead with increased skepticism," Ifo Institute said.

The Ifo result is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

In manufacturing, the business climate index is "in freefall," Ifo Institute said. The situation index took a "serious tumble," Ifo Institute said, adding that such a major decline was last experienced in February 2009. No improvement is expected in the short term in manufacturing, as businesses are looking ahead to the next six months with more pessimism, Ifo Institute added.

In services, the business climate has clouded over, while in trade the index has slid sharply, it said, adding that construction proved to be the positive exception this month.

The weaker-than-expected data adds to this week's set of poor prints ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting during the day. On Wednesday, flash estimates for purchasing managers' activity surveys for France, Germany and the eurozone for July were also weaker than expected, strengthening the case for the ECB to embark on further monetary policy easing.

Hans-Joachim Koch contributed to this story.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aRussia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in taxis, food
RE
05:17aECB backs Lagarde's appointment as new president
RE
05:16aHong Kong appoints central bank veteran as new HKMA chief executive
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aMore people visit UK in first quarter but spending falls - tourism data
RE
05:14aECB prepares some sub-zero relief for wilting Europe
RE
05:12aKenya's shilling drops to its lowest level in nearly two years
RE
05:10aECB prepares some sub-zero relief for wilting Europe
RE
04:57aChina solar production surges in first half as exports rise - association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
5COVESTRO AG : BASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group