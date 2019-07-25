German Ifo Business Sentiment Worsens, Misses Forecasts

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment continued to worsen in July, indicating that the German economy is navigating troubled waters, the Ifo Institute said Thursday.

The Ifo business-climate index fell to 95.7 points in July, down from a revised 97.5 points in June. The print missed economists' forecasts for a 97.0 points in a Dow Jones Newswires survey.

Companies' expectations fell to 92.2 points in July from a revised 94.0 points in June.

"Companies were less satisfied with their current business situation and are also looking ahead with increased skepticism," Ifo Institute said.

The Ifo result is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

In manufacturing, the business climate index is "in freefall," Ifo Institute said. The situation index took a "serious tumble," Ifo Institute said, adding that such a major decline was last experienced in February 2009. No improvement is expected in the short term in manufacturing, as businesses are looking ahead to the next six months with more pessimism, Ifo Institute added.

In services, the business climate has clouded over, while in trade the index has slid sharply, it said, adding that construction proved to be the positive exception this month.

The weaker-than-expected data adds to this week's set of poor prints ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting during the day. On Wednesday, flash estimates for purchasing managers' activity surveys for France, Germany and the eurozone for July were also weaker than expected, strengthening the case for the ECB to embark on further monetary policy easing.

Hans-Joachim Koch contributed to this story.

