German Industrial Output Rose in February as Mild Weather Boosted Construction

04/05/2019 | 02:39am EDT

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German industrial production picked up in February as the mild weather boosted construction, and despite another small monthly drop in manufacturing output.

The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that total industrial output--comprised of output in manufacturing, energy and construction-rose 0.7% in February from the month before.

The increase--which follows flat production in January--beats economists' forecast of a 0.5% gain.

But the outlook for Germany's manufacturing sector remains muted in light of weak orders--especially from abroad--and falling business sentiment, the economics ministry said.

Construction output surged 6.8% in February from the month before, while manufacturing output slipped 0.2%.

Compared with February 2018, total industrial output fell 0.4%, taking account of calendar effects.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

