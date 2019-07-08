Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German Industrial Production Edged Higher in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:41am EDT

By Max Bernhard

German industrial production edged higher in May, as expected, despite a significant decline in construction output.

Total industrial output--comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction--increased 0.3% in May from the month before, Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Monday.

The increase was in line with economists' forecasts of 0.3% growth in a poll from The Wall Street Journal.

"After a weak April, production in the manufacturing sector stabilized at a low level in May," the German economics ministry said. However, a two-month comparison shows "a clearly subdued industrial economy, which is likely to continue in the coming months in view of weak incoming orders and the subdued business climate," it added.

Construction output dropped 2.4% in May from the month before, while manufacturing output rose 0.9%.

Compared with May 2018, total industrial output fell 3.7%, taking into account calendar effects.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aOil prices edge up; gains capped as investors eye global risks
RE
03:08aGerman export engine revs up in May, but second-quarter still looks weak
RE
03:02aSovereign investors shun Europe for Asia, emerging markets
RE
02:53aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Bruker nesten 4 milliardar på tannhelse i fylka
PU
02:52aAsian shares stumble as bets off on sharp U.S. rate cuts
RE
02:50aAsian shares stumble as bets off on sharp U.S. rate cuts
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aBOJ OSAKA BRANCH HEAD : External demand to rebound from soft patch
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise as 18,000 global job cuts begin
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About