German Industrial Production Fell More Sharply Than Expected in April

06/07/2019 | 02:47am EDT

By Max Bernhard

German industrial production fell more sharply than expected in April, amid weak manufacturing orders and business sentiment.

The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that total industrial output--comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction--decreased 1.9% in April from the month before.

The drop--which follows two consecutive months of growth--was steeper than economists' forecast of a 0.5% decline.

"Incoming orders in the manufacturing sector have weakened since the turn of the year and the business climate has continued to deteriorate," the German economics ministry said. The construction industry, on the other hand, has reported strong production growth since the beginning of the year and is still experiencing a boom, it added.

Construction output edged 0.2% higher in April from the month before, while manufacturing output slipped 2.5%.

Compared with April 2018, total industrial output fell 1.8%, taking account of calendar effects.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

