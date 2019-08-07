German Industrial Production Fell More Sharply Than Expected in June -- Update

(Updates with economist's comment)

By Max Bernhard

German industrial production fell more than expected in June in a sign that Europe's largest economy continues to struggle.

Total industrial output--comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction--decreased 1.5% in June from the month before, in adjusted terms, Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday.

The drop was markedly bigger than the 0.3% decline forecast by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

ING Chief Economist for Germany Carsten Brzeski called the industrial-production report "devastating, with no silver lining." Despite Tuesday's encouraging industrial-orders data, a combination of high inventories and few orders doesn't bode well for industrial production in the months ahead, he said.

"Add to this a further escalation of the current trade conflicts, Brexit and an ongoing structural transformation in the automotive sector and the outlook doesn't look any better. Against this background, recent tentative signs that the domestic economy's resilience is crumbling are concerning," he added.

The German economics ministry said the country's industry remains in an economic downturn, adding that the decline in the second quarter was due in particular to the metal production, mechanical engineering and automotive sectors.

Construction output edged 0.3% higher in June from the month before, while manufacturing output fell 1.8%.

Compared with June 2018, total industrial output fell 5.2%, taking into account calendar effects.

