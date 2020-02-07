By Maria Martinez



German industrial production plunged in December. The Federal Statistics Office said Friday that total industrial output--comprised of output in manufacturing, energy and construction--fell 3.5% in December from November, in calendar-adjusted terms. Economists had forecast a 0.1% increase in December, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with December 2018, total industrial output fell 6.8% in calendar-adjusted terms.

The office also said production expanded 1.2% in November, more than in the preliminary figure of 1.1%.

The data follows disappointing manufacturing orders data Thursday, which showed a 2.1% decline in orders on an adjusted basis.

