German Industrial Production Surged in June

By Maria Martinez



German industrial production increased sharply in June, recovering for the second consecutive month as restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic eased, data from the federal statistics office Destatis showed Friday.

Total industrial output--comprised of output in manufacturing, energy and construction--rose 8.9% in June from May in calendar-adjusted terms. Economists had forecast a 7.8% increase, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with June 2019, total industrial output fell 11.7% in calendar-adjusted terms.

Destatis also revised industrial production figures for May to an increase of 7.4% from April.

Industrial production data follows a large monthly increase in manufacturing orders, published on Thursday, which showed a 27.9% increase in orders on an adjusted basis.

