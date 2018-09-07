Log in
German Industry Stumbles Into 3Q as Production, Exports Drop -- Update

09/07/2018 | 10:13am CEST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German industry had a weak start to the third quarter, as industrial production and exports declined in July from the month before, depressed by global-trade tensions and temporary bottlenecks in the approval of new passenger cars.

Total industrial output--which comprises output in manufacturing, energy and construction--fell 1.1% in July from the month before, marking the second-straight decline, according to the Federal Statistical Office on Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a modest gain of 0.2%.

In addition, German exports dropped 0.9% on the month, when taking calendar effects and seasonal swings into account.

July's weak data add to evidence that global-trade tensions are already weighing on companies' appetite for investments as well as Germany's growth outlook.

"Germany's industrial production is moving sideways at best, after a strong increase last year," said Ralph Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank, "The economy as a whole is likely to grow only moderately in the third quarter," he added.

German economic indicators have been volatile in recent months, making it hard for economists to pinpoint a possible trend change.

"Maybe this simply is what characterizes a late-cycle economy," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING.

As in previous months, exceptional factors undermined economic activity in July.

Germany's economics ministry said that "temporary bottlenecks" in the approval of new passenger cars due to the new WLTP emissions-testing protocol played role, and the upswing in German industry should continue once the bottlenecks are cleared.

July's weak industrial output and export data also mask pockets of strength. Germany's construction boom continued in July, as output in the sector jumped 2.6% from June, according to the statistics body.

Also, imports surged 2.8% in July from the month before, reflecting robust domestic demand.

"The strongest assets of the German economy currently are the weak euro and strong domestic demand on the back of low interest rates, record high employment and wage increases," said Mr. Brzeski.

Germany's Ifo Institute--a supply-side economics think tank in Munich--on Thursday revised up its growth forecast to 1.9% this year from an earlier estimate of 1.8% owing to robust domestic demand and strong employment growth.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-18 0412ET

