German Inflation Eased More Than Expected in August

08/29/2019 | 08:43am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Germany's inflation rate eased more than expected in August amid a slowdown in energy-price inflation, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Consumer prices fell 0.2% on month in August and rose 1.4% on year when measured by national standards, according to a preliminary estimate. The July print showed a 1.7% year-on-year rise.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 1.5% rise.

Germany's annual inflation rate--measured by harmonized European Union standards--slipped to 1.0% from 1.1% in July, Destatis said.

By comparison, the European Central Bank aims to anchor inflation in the eurozone as a whole at just below 2%.

Food prices rose by 2.7% in annual terms, accelerating from a 2.1% rise in July. Energy prices slowed significantly; up 0.6% on the year versus 2.4% in July. Services prices sped up to 1.6% year-on-year growth from 1.5% in July.

The agency said the difference between the figures measured according to national standard and those measured by harmonized EU standards was mostly due to a special methodological effect.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

