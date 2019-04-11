German Inflation Eased in March

By Nina Adam By



FRANKFURT--Germany's inflation rate eased in March on the back of a slowdown in food-price inflation.

The annual inflation rate measured by European Union-harmonized standards slipped to 1.4% from 1.7% in February, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, confirming a preliminary estimate.

While inflation in the energy sector picked up--energy prices rose 4.2% year-to-year-food price inflation slowed to 0.7% from 1.4% in February.

Stripping out volatile energy and food prices, consumer prices in Germany rose 1.1% from March last year.

By comparison, the European Central Bank aims to anchor inflation in the eurozone as a whole at just below 2%.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com