By Nina Adam



FRANKFURT-German inflation remained stable in February, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, confirming a preliminary estimate.

The annual inflation rate--measured by harmonized European Union standards--measured 1.7%, the same rate as in January and in December 2018.

Energy prices in Germany rose 2.9% from February last year, while prices for food and services both increased by 1.4%.

