German January HICP Fell 1.0% on Month, Rose 1.7% on Year

By Emese Bartha

Consumer prices in Germany declined in January from the previous month, underpinning recent prints of soft economic data.

Consumer prices measured according to harmonized EU standards, fell 1.0% on month and increased 1.7% on year in January, the Federal Statistical Office, or Destatis, said Wednesday.

Destatis's preliminary estimate for consumer prices is in line with forecasts in The Wall Street Journal's poll of economists, who predicted HICP would fall by 1.0% on month and climb 1.7% on year.

Consumer prices measured according to national standards fell by 0.8% on month and increased 1.4% on the year, Destatis said.

