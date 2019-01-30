Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German January HICP Fell 1.0% on Month, Rose 1.7% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:41am EST

By Emese Bartha

Consumer prices in Germany declined in January from the previous month, underpinning recent prints of soft economic data.

Consumer prices measured according to harmonized EU standards, fell 1.0% on month and increased 1.7% on year in January, the Federal Statistical Office, or Destatis, said Wednesday.

Destatis's preliminary estimate for consumer prices is in line with forecasts in The Wall Street Journal's poll of economists, who predicted HICP would fall by 1.0% on month and climb 1.7% on year.

Consumer prices measured according to national standards fell by 0.8% on month and increased 1.4% on the year, Destatis said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49aBritish restaurant insolvencies hit record, study shows
RE
08:45aU.S. Economy Is Slowing, Survey Says
DJ
08:44aS.Africa's deputy finance minister denies corruption allegations at pension fund
RE
08:44aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association January 29
PU
08:44aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Quarterly refunding statement of deputy assistant secretary for federal finance brian smith
PU
08:44aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
PU
08:43aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : No-deal Brexit more likely, China & US talks, a cautious Fed
08:41aGerman January HICP Fell 1.0% on Month, Rose 1.7% on Year
DJ
08:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Point To Strong Start On Boeing, Apple Results; Fed Policy Update Looms
DJ
08:23aPwC, EY join KPMG in banning consulting for audit customers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Shares Buoyed by Reassuring Set of 2018 Results
3APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5QUEST PHARMATECH INC : QUEST PHARMATECH : Announces Results from AGM

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.