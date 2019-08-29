Log in
German Jobless Claims Creep Higher in August

08/29/2019 | 04:13am EDT

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--German jobless claims rose in August, broadly in line with expectations, adding fresh evidence that the country's economic slowdown is starting to impact the still-robust labor market.

Jobless claims rose by 4,000 in August, after increasing by 1,000 in July, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed Thursday. Economists in The Wall Street Journal's survey forecast an increase of 3,000.

"The weak economic phase is also leaving its mark on the labor market," said Detlef Scheele, head of the agency. Unemployment and underemployment increased in August, while employment growth continues but is losing ground, he added.

The adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.0% in August.

The number of registered job vacancies stood at 795,000 in August, down by 33,000 on the year. Nonetheless, it remains at high levels, the agency said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

