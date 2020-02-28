Log in
German Jobless Claims Fell Unexpectedly in February

02/28/2020 | 04:10am EST

By Maria Martinez

German jobless claims fell unexpectedly in February, showing the resilience of the German labor market in the face of the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Jobless claims fell by 10,000 in February after falling by a revised 4,000 in January, the Federal Employment Agency said on Friday. The preliminary reading for January showed a fall of 2,000.

Economists in The Wall Street Journal's poll had forecast an increase of 5,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.0%, the agency said.

The number of registered job vacancies stood at 690,000 in February, down 94,000 on the year, the agency said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

