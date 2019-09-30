Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

German LNG Terminal GmbH : completes EPC contractor pre-qualification process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 30.09.2019 / 09:03

Press Release

German LNG Terminal completes EPC contractor pre-qualification process

Brunsbuettel, 30th September 2019.

German LNG Terminal GmbH, the joint venture behind the LNG terminal project in Brunsbuettel, Northern Germany, has completed the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Contractor pre-qualification process that started at the end of June this year. Following a careful selection process four internationally operating EPC contractors have been shortlisted to continue the competitive tender process.

Essential qualifications that have been assessed are: safety track record, experience in design and construction of similar projects, awareness of German codes and practices and financial strength. The shortlisted companies are (in alphabetic order):

  • Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios S.A. - Sener Ingeniería y Sistemas S.A.
  • Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. - Korea Gas Corporation
  • Sacyr Fluor S.A. - Entrepose Contracting S.A.S. / VINCI Construction Grands Projets S.A.S. - Sacyr Somague S.A.
  • Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. - Heitkamp HIKB GmbH

The EPC tender closing is on 5th December 2019, with subsequent EPC contract award planned before the end of April 2020.

The EPC scope contains a jetty with two berths for LNG carriers ranging from 1,000 up to 265,000 cbm, both with LNG unloading and loading capabilities, LNG storage tanks, LNG vaporization and distribution facilities for a total capacity up to 8 bcm per annum.

The launch of the EPC tender is a significant step in the continued development of the German LNG Terminal project. Following the conclusion of the scoping phase at the end of July, also the permit approval process is steadily moving forward. Serious commercial interest in the LNG terminal project is shown by Heads of Agreements (HOA), signed by major European and non-European LNG players.

 

About German LNG Terminal GmbH

The German LNG Terminal GmbH is a joint venture of the Dutch companies Gasunie LNG Holding B.V. and Vopak LNG Holding B.V. as well as Oiltanking GmbH, a subsidiary of the Marquard & Bahls AG, Hamburg.

The aim of German LNG Terminal GmbH is to develop, build, own and operate a multifunctional LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) import and distribution terminal in Brunsbuettel, Northern Germany. The terminal will contribute to energy diversification in Germany and will support the introduction of LNG as a cleaner fuel alternative in maritime and road transport, lowering the environmental impact of both shipping and heavy-duty road transport.

The terminal will combine a variety of services, such as the unloading and loading of LNG carriers, the temporary storage of LNG, the re-gasification of LNG and its send-out into the German natural gas network and LNG distribution by trucks and rail cars.

For more information, please visit: https://germanlng.com/

For further enquiries, please contact

German LNG Terminal GmbH

Guy Marien
Technical Manager
T +32 473 832668
E guy.marien@GermanLNG.com

Katja Freitag,
Spokesperson
T +49 30 20642-975
E katja.freitag@GermanLNG.com

www.GermanLNG.com



End of Media Release
Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VGOGCHFHVC
Document title: GLNG_Terminal_West_View

Issuer: German LNG Terminal GmbH
Key word(s): Enterprise

30.09.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

881705  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40aWHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Full Year Statutory Accounts
AQ
03:38aMC MINING : Full Year Results
PU
03:38aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Ministry approval to drill Saffron Prospect
PU
03:38aMC MINING : Annual consolidated financial statements
PU
03:38aREGULATORY PRESS RELEASE : Increase of number of shares and votes in Hansa Biopharma AB
PU
03:38aKELLER : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03:35aQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Louvrette acquisition places Quadpack among the top ten cosmetic packaging providers in Europe
AN
03:34aOil major Total closes purchase of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG asset
RE
03:33aMIMECAST : Cyber Risk, Cyber Insurance and the Cost of Disruption
PU
03:33aKONAMI : To Release FY2020 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
3Oil prices fall as China's economic outlook still weak
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group