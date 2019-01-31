Log in
German Labor Market Starts New Year on a Solid Footing

01/31/2019 | 04:11am EST

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--Germany's labor market started 2019 on a solid footing as the number of jobless claims continued to fall in January, albeit at a slower pace than in December, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Thursday.

Jobless claims fell by 2,000 in January from December, the agency said. The data are adjusted for seasonal swings.

The decline in jobless claims is, nonetheless, smaller than expected as economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a fall of 10,000.

The adjusted jobless rate stayed at the 5.0% level it had fallen to in November, marking the lowest rate since the beginning of the data series in January 1992.

The number of registered job vacancies stood at 758,000 in January, up 21,000 on year, the agency said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

