German Manufacturing Orders Collapsed in February

FRANKFURT-The downturn in German industry accelerated in February, as manufacturing orders slumped amid a sharp drop in demand from outside the eurozone, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Total orders for the key sector dropped 4.2% month on month in February, missing forecasts by a large margin. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.5% increase.

Compared with February last year, order volumes were down 8.4%, taking account of calendar effects.

The weakness was felt across the board, the German economics ministry said, as most sectors registered fewer orders.

Industrial activity in Europe's largest economy turned down in the second half of last year amid weaker foreign demand and partly reflecting temporary disruptions to production in the key automobile and chemical industries.

Thursday's data indicate that the sector remains deep in the doldrums. "A lack of foreign demand" will continue to weigh on industrial output in the coming months, the economics ministry said.

