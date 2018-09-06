German Manufacturing Orders Drop in July

By Nina Adam



FRANKFURT--Germany's manufacturers registered weak orders in July amid a sharp drop in demand from outside the eurozone, a sign that global trade tensions are already weighing on companies' appetite for investments.

Total manufacturing orders fell 0.9% on the month, exacerbating June's 3.9% orders drop, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a monthly gain of 1.7%.

The economics ministry said that "global uncertainties from trade conflicts" as well as "temporary bottlenecks" in the approval of new passenger cars due to the new WLTP emissions-testing protocol were partly to blame.

"The backlog of orders in the manufacturing sector is still very high and the business climate has even improved recently," the ministry said.

While domestic orders rose 2.4% in July from the previous month, foreign orders dropped 3.4% led by a 4.0% fall in demand from outside the eurozone.

German manufacturing orders were also down 0.9% from July last year, taking account of calendar effects.

"The second half of the year could be a bumpy one for the German economy--bumpier at least than previously assumed," said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank.

