German Manufacturing Orders Fell in February But By Less Than Expected -- Update

By Maria Martinez

German manufacturing orders declined in February month-on-month but less than expected by economists, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis said Monday, adding that the coronavirus pandemic did not yet have any notable impact on new orders in Germany.

Manufacturing orders fell 1.4% in February in adjusted terms, according to Destatis. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected orders to decline 3.0% from the previous month.

The decline in February followed a 5.5% increase in January, now revised to 4.8%.

The Federal Ministry of Economics said a drop in orders in March and April is expected. In addition, there will be a sharp drop in production in the first and second quarters.

On an annual comparison, orders rose 1.5% adjusted for calendar and price effects.

Domestic orders increased 1.7% while foreign orders contracted 3.6% in February, Destatis said.

Due to the currently restricted operation of the land statistical office of Rheinland-Pfalz, it was not possible to incorporate the reports of the local units in Rheinland-Pfalz in February and they will be incorporated into the revised results.

In January, manufacturing orders and industrial production rose, suggesting a rebound in the industrial sector before the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

German industrial production data for February are due to be published Tuesday.

