German Manufacturing Orders Fell in October

12/05/2019 | 02:31am EST

By Maria Martinez

German manufacturing orders fell in October on the month, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis said Thursday, signaling that the downturn in the German industrial sector continues.

Manufacturing orders declined 0.4% in October in adjusted terms, according to Destatis, following a revised 1.5% increase in September. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.2% increase on the month.

On an annual comparison, orders plunged 5.5% adjusted for calendar and price effects.

Domestic orders decreased 3.2%, while foreign orders rose 1.5% in October, Destatis said.

In September, indicators sent mixed signals on the German economy, with improvements in manufacturing orders but weak data on industrial production. German industrial production data are due to be published by Destatis on Friday.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

