Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German Manufacturing Orders Lost Steam in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:23am EDT

By Maria Martinez

German manufacturing orders rose for the third consecutive month in July but their recovery lost steam, federal statistics office Destatis said Friday.

Manufacturing orders increased 2.8% in July in adjusted terms after a revised 28.8% expansion in June, according to Destatis. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected July orders to grow at a rate of 5% on the month.

On an annual basis, orders fell 7.3%, adjusted for calendar and price effects.

Despite the improvement, new orders in July were 8.2% lower in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms compared with February, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

Domestic orders decreased 10.2% while foreign orders grew 14.4% in July, Destatis said.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, factory orders and industrial output in April saw their largest declines since the beginning of the series in January 1991.

German industrial production data for July is due to be published on Monday.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aChina will build one or two hub airports for cargo carriers by 2035 - state planner
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aFrance could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire
RE
02:36aWeak rise in German industry orders dents hopes for robust recovery
RE
02:34aWeak rise in German industry orders dents hopes for robust recovery
RE
02:33aChina will build 1-2 hub airports for cargo carriers by 2035 - state planner
RE
02:23aGerman Manufacturing Orders Lost Steam in July
DJ
02:20aAsian stocks follow Wall Street lower, nervous wait for U.S. jobs data
RE
02:16aJGBs edge lower ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
2CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Tough start for new boss of BA-owner as Walsh bows out
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia's largest shareholder Solidium raises stake to over 5%
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Sets Price at EUR59 a Share for Capital Increase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group