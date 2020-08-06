Log in
German Manufacturing Orders Rose on Month in June

08/06/2020 | 02:25am EDT

By Maria Martinez

German manufacturing orders rose for the second consecutive month in June, federal statistics office Destatis said Thursday.

Manufacturing orders increased 27.9% in June in adjusted terms after a 10.4% expansion in Many, according to Destatis. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected orders to grow at a smaller rate of 11% from the previous month.

On an annual basis, orders fell 11.3%, adjusted for calendar and price effects.

Despite the improvement, new orders in June were 11.3% lower in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms compared with February, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

Domestic orders jumped 35.3% while foreign orders grew 22.0% in June, Destatis said.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, factory orders and industrial output had in April seen their largest declines since the beginning of the series in January 1991.

German industrial production data for June is due to be published on Friday.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

