German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Meets with Wang Yi

09/03/2020 | 03:10am EDT

On September 1, 2020 local time, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met at the President's Office in Berlin with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was paying an official visit to Germany. Both sides had very friendly talks.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Wang Yi to convey his greetings to President Xi Jinping. He stressed, Germany always attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is willing to maintain and deepen its ties with the Chinese side, and make it closer and more lasting. This is especially necessary under the current tense international situation. The German side reaffirms its commitment to the One China principle, and its adherence to multilateralism in international affairs. Germany disagrees with the so-called 'decoupling', and does not want the world to slip into fragmentation and confrontation.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping's greetings to President Steinmeier. Wang Yi said, when the prevention and control of COVID-19 has become a new normal, the visit of China's foreign minister to Germany and Europe shows that the Chinese side values its relations with Germany and Europe. The Chinese side is willing to work together with the German side and the European side to prepare for important agenda for the next stage. On the one hand, we should strengthen international cooperation against the COVID-19, such as vaccine development and application, to prevail over the pandemic at an early date. On the other hand, we should uphold and practice multilateralism, oppose unilateral bullying, safeguard the basic norms governing international relations and safeguard the international fairness and justice in the international arena.

Both sides also had extensive and in-depth exchanges of views on the current international situation, China-Germany cooperation and other issues of common concern.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 07:09:03 UTC
