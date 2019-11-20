Log in
German Producer Prices Sank Unexpectedly in October

11/20/2019 | 06:13am EST

By Maria Martinez

German producer prices performed weaker than expected in October, falling in comparison with the previous month, according to Germany's statistics office Destatis.

Producer prices contracted 0.2% in October compared with the previous month, Destatis said on Wednesday, despite economists polled by the Wall Street Journal having expected prices to remain unchanged.

On an annual basis, the index of producer prices for industrial products decreased 0.6%, more than the 0.4% forecast by economists. Excluding energy, the overall index for German producer prices went up 0.3% on the year.

Energy prices decreased 3.1% compared with October 2018, while intermediate-goods prices decreased 1.7%, the biggest price-decline on an annual basis since July 2016, Destatis said. Prices of metallic secondary raw materials and electronic integrated circuits took an especially big hit, contracting 23% and 13% respectively.

On the other hand, prices of precious metals increased 25% compared with October 2018. Prices of durable goods went up 1.4%, while prices of non-durable consumer goods increased 2.3%.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

