German Trade Slowed in February

By Tom Fairless



FRANKFURT--German trade slowed along with the rest of the world in February, underscoring the pressures facing Europe's largest economy amid international trade tensions and a slowdown in China.

The Federal Statistical Office said Monday that total exports of goods--not goods and services--fell by 1.3% in February from the month before, taking into account seasonal swings and calendar effects. German imports of goods fell by 1.6%.

Germany's adjusted trade surplus was 18.7 billion euros ($20.9 billion), up slightly from EUR18.5 billion in January. The nation's current account surplus, a measure of excess savings in the economy, was EUR16.3 billion in February, down from EUR18.3 billion the previous month.

