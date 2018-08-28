Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German, U.S. companies concerned despite EU trade truce with Trump - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:01pm CEST
President Trump sits behind his desk as he makes announcement about a bilateral trade deal with Mexico at the White House in Washington

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nearly three out of four companies doing business in Germany and the United States doubt that a U.S.-European trade truce reached last month will be followed by a lasting agreement on large-scale tariff cuts, a survey showed on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in July to refrain from imposing tariffs on European cars while the two sides said they would negotiate to cut other tariffs.

The interim deal has reduced the risk of a full-blown transatlantic trade dispute, bringing relief especially for German carmakers and lifting business morale in Europe's largest economy in August.

A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany (AmCham) showed, however, that company executives on both sides of the Atlantic remain sceptical, with 71 percent doubting whether a lasting agreement to cut tariffs can be reached.

More than 40 percent of German companies doing business in the United States said the U.S. market had become less important for them since the escalation of the trade dispute, the survey showed.

This compared with 20 percent of U.S. companies doing business in Germany who said the German market had become less important for them.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump agreed during a telephone call on Monday that they strongly supported ongoing discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship, the White House has said.

Washington is pressing the EU to speed up the trade negotiations launched after last month's meeting between Trump and Juncker, German and U.S. officials told Reuters over the weekend.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pRisks of ECB policy have to be closely monitored - Praet
RE
01:02pMERIT : Unveils Merit : Market, Lowering the Barrier to Entry for New Crypto Users
BU
01:01pGerman, U.S. companies concerned despite EU trade truce with Trump - survey
RE
12:47pHARVEST RESULTS : winter wheat yields dip 0.64t/ha below five-year average
PU
12:47pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Jenrick toasts success of Scottish industry
PU
12:44pTreasury denies report it wants Carney to stay on longer at BoE
RE
12:42pTurkish lira weakens against dollar, minister warns on sanctions
RE
12:40pLiam Fox urges Asia counterparts to convey Brexit views to EU - CNBC
RE
12:40pPROCTER & GAMBLE : EU clears 3.4 billion euro P&G deal for German Merck's consumer health business unit
RE
12:37pGREATER GEELONG CITY COUNCIL : Eastern Beach Mineral Spa and Wellness Centre
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ
5World stocks hit six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.