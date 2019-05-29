German Unemployment Rises for the First Time in Five Years--Update

By Ruth Bender in Berlin and Paul Hannon in London

Germany's jobless rate climbed unexpectedly in May, the first increase in more than five years, in a sign that a recent slowdown in growth is spreading further through Europe's largest economy.

The adjusted jobless rate increased to 5% in May from a record low of 4.9% in April, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed Wednesday. In internationally comparable terms, that translated into a jobless rate of 3.2%, below the 3.6% rate recorded in the U.S. for April, which is the most recent month for which figures are available.

Germany's tight job market had so far been largely insulated from the economic slowdown, which started late last year, and unemployment remains very low in historical terms. In past months, unfilled vacancies have been the main job-related concerns for companies.

But economists had expected the tougher international trading environment would eventually make itself felt at home.

The rise in the jobless rate could have far-reaching political implications. While a slowdown in growth doesn't affect voters directly, a tougher job market could put pressure on the government, whose popularity has fallen steadily since it came into office last year.

Rising unemployment could also eat into the German government's plentiful public coffers by weighing on tax revenues and pushing up welfare expenditure.

"We are seeing the first effects on the job market of a slightly weaker economic development," said Detlef Scheele, the head of the Federal Employment Agency. He said one-off effects contributed to the bulk of this month's rise.

Germany's unemployment rate is still among the lowest in Europe. It reached a record low of 4.9% in March, the lowest figure since records began for the unified Germany in 1992.

The economy grew slightly in the first quarter after narrowly avoiding recession late last year, but that did little to assuage economists' concerns. The government last month lowered its growth forecast for the second time this year, expecting the gross domestic product to grow 0.5% in 2019.

Economists think the biggest risks facing Germany are a slowdown in key export markets due to the U.S.-China trade dispute and the possibility that a new British prime minister could pursue a no-deal Brexit following the resignation of Theresa May.

Big companies from car makers Daimler AG and BMW AG to chemicals giant BASF SE have already suffered from the uncertainty in China and U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

"It's hard to predict the economic development for the coming months but what is clear is that we're navigating choppier waters," said German labor minister Hubertus Heil.

Stefan Schilbe, HSBC's chief economist, said "any further worsening of the global trade environment would weigh on the already weak manufacturing sector, with adverse implications for employment."

The European Central Bank on Wednesday warned that financial stability could be harmed if escalating trade tensions hit global economic growth.

There are other signs that the German and eurozone jobs markets are starting to cool as manufacturers become more cautious in response to weaker demand for their exports.

The surveys of purchasing managers for May recorded the first decline in factory employment since August 2014 across the eurozone as a whole, and the third straight monthly drop in Germany. According to a separate survey for the European Commission, manufacturers scaled down their hiring plans and are now more cautious than at any time since August 2016.

Out of May's increase of 60,000 jobless claims, some 50,000 were due to a one-off factor -- the agency correcting work-placement status of people actually falling into the unemployment category -- with the rest attributable to the changing economic cycle, the federal agency said.

But Mr. Schilbe pointed to the fact that unemployment would have risen in May even when stripping out this factor. "This reveals that the deterioration of the economy since mid-2018 has started to leave its mark."

