Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German auto supplier Bosch to expand into charging, parking services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:07am EST
Denner, Chairman of the Board of Management of BOSCH, looks on during a news conference before the official opening ceremony of the company's new center for research and advance engineering Campus Renningen in Renningen

STUTTGART (Reuters) - German auto supplier Robert Bosch posted flat annual operating profit on Wednesday, boosted by sales of vehicle assistance systems, and announced a push into parking, recharging and maintenance services for electric and self-driving vehicles.

Bosch also said it was in talks to expand a research alliance on autonomous vehicles and planned to invest 4 billion euros (3.5 billion pounds) to develop self-driving cars by 2022.

"We always said we are open for others to become partners, and there are talks," Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said in remarks embargoed for release on Wednesday.

The Stuttgart-based supplier said 2018 sales rose 1.5 percent to 77.9 billion euros thanks to a 2.3 percent increase in sales from its automotive division which accounted for 47 billion in sales.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 5.3 billion euros, the unlisted company said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says allegations result of Nissan executives opposing integration plans with Renault
RE
04:11aItaly business morale hits new low in January, but consumers more upbeat
RE
04:07aGerman auto supplier Bosch to expand into charging, parking services
RE
04:04aMalaysia's December exports pick up, boosting trade surplus
RE
03:53aBritain proposes tougher stewardship code for asset managers
RE
03:51aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
03:42aAussie shines as inflation rises; yuan advances
RE
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loom
RE
03:37aJapan brings forward fiscal surplus target, doubts remain
RE
03:36aFrench consumer spending fell more than expected in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.