German banking sector has sound capital base Interview with the BÖRSE am Sonntag and FOCUS Online

Interview conducted by Florian Spichalsky .
The ECB has asked banks not to pay dividends until at least 1 October 2020. The same also applies to buying back shares. You told the 'Handelsblatt' that banks could have an urgent need for this capital further down the line. Will the coronavirus crisis also put a strain on the financial system, then?
There's no avoiding a recession now, and banks will certainly feel the effect too. The main risk is that loans can no longer be repaid. At the same time, the need for loans rises when enterprises experience loss of earnings and lack the financial resources to cover their ongoing expenses. We are seeing this particularly in the hard-hit sectors such as retail, tourism and catering. However, the German banking sector has a sound capital base. Here, our rigorous interventions in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis are paying off. Capital levels are now twice as high as they were back then. Banks and savings banks have built up risk buffers intended for situations such as this. Now is the time to use them.
No one can say for sure if and how loans to enterprises can be repaid in future. As a member of the Deutsche Bundesbank's Executive Board, whose task it is to counteract undesirable developments in the banking sector, how do you intend to safeguard stability going forward?
We are now aiming to achieve three things. First, banking activities have to continue to keep financial flows from coming to a halt. That's why we have given banks a temporary reprieve from many operational tasks, such as a number of reporting obligations, allowing them to focus on crisis management. Second, it must still be possible to grant loans. The ECB is providing liquidity for this, and Germany's KfW is providing guarantees. Third, the banks themselves need to remain on a sound footing. If risks are taken, they have to be sustainable for the bank. Credit checks by banks thus remain a key tool for preventing loan defaults. It would be of no use to anyone if problems were shifted from the economy to the banking sector; otherwise, an economic crisis would rapidly transform into a banking crisis. That's what we aim to avoid.
Vorschlag: Abänderung der Frage, da ein solches Programm mittlerweile beschlossen. The state-owned promotional bank KfW is, in some cases, guaranteeing just 80% to 90% of the loans granted. Wouldn't it make sense for the Federal Government to guarantee 100% of all emergency loans?
That is a political decision. But I will also say that granting loans and bearing the associated risk is the economic function of banks. That is one reason they receive interest. In difficult times, especially, banks must also take on some responsibility. Based on what I'm seeing, banks are doing their part.
In the event of loan defaults, banks could be penalised with capital requirements. Enterprises are thus anxious about lenders tightening their conditions. KfW could now provide assurance that it will not seek recourse against banks at a later point in time, couldn't it?
Carefully examining credit risk is not just legitimate, but is also a supervisory requirement. If loans are not repaid, the bank loses money and, if necessary, has to replenish its capital to ensure that it continues to meet the supervisory requirements.
KfW cannot simply decide retroactively to exempt banks from taking some of the risk. I see it as the banks' own responsibility to ensure stability. Approving loans that cannot be repaid would serve no one. In that case, the government and hence the taxpayer could just issue grants from the outset.
In the United Kingdom, the two largest mortgage lenders, Barclays and Lloyds, have tightened their criteria for mortgage loans. What that means is that borrowers need to provide at least 40% of the capital. Can we expect the same in Germany?
As supervisors, we consider it important for lending standards to remain conservative and for banks to generate an adequate interest margin. Over the past few years, we have seen banks loosen their lending standards for housing loans somewhat, but not yet to a critical extent.
Right now, we can't predict how the measures to fight coronavirus will affect the real estate markets. The outlook for economic activity and the labour markets is too uncertain for this. But you can rest assured that we are keeping an eye on developments, particularly with respect to commercial real estate.
Low interest rates have been squeezing the earnings of German banks for years. The sector is also enduring great pressure from competitors and digitalisation - consumers are conducting their banking business online. However, many older people rely on branches. Will the coronavirus crisis result in more closures?
The number of banks and branches in Germany has been declining for years; we have only just published the figures for 2019. This is grounded in business decisions. You mentioned competitive pressure and altered customer behaviour. But banks also have an interest in giving all customer groups access to banking services.
In the current situation, we are seeing additional, temporary closures. This is a preventive measure, because of limitations on staff availability or simply because customers are staying away. But the banks are still available - by phone, email, chat. Some customers may now realise that there are other ways to do things. This may mean that branches are used even less in future.
How uneasy does the situation in our EU partner country Italy make you?
All countries are facing huge challenges in this crisis. Italy and Spain, but not just these EU countries, are especially hard hit by the pandemic. The situation facing our European friends and partners affects me deeply. But thankfully the data in Italy are also showing that the strict measures are having an effect. As for overcoming the economic impact, the Federal Government has also made clear that it will support the recovery in the EU through joint European measures. I firmly believe that national efforts and European solidarity will see all countries emerge from this crisis.
Is this crisis worse than the financial crisis of 2008?
The situation today is very different from 2008. Back then, the crisis emanated from the US financial sector and then hit the real economy. Today, we're dealing with an enormous shock from the shutdown, which has affected all economic sectors at lightning speed. How quickly and strongly this shock will spill over to banks cannot sensibly be predicted today. The crucial issue is how quickly economic and social life will restart.
In any case, the measures taken by the Federal Government, the ECB and supervisors constitute comprehensive precautions designed to avoid another financial crisis. As with containing the pandemic, the important thing is for all players to continue behaving pragmatically, rigorously and responsibly to keep the situation in hand. We supervisors will do our part.
© BÖRSE am Sonntag and FOCUS Online. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 09 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 21:53:09 UTC