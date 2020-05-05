German banking sector has sound capital base Interview with the BÖRSE am Sonntag and FOCUS Online

Interview conducted by Florian Spichalsky .

There's no avoiding a recession now, and banks will certainly feel the effect too. The main risk is that loans can no longer be repaid. At the same time, the need for loans rises when enterprises experience loss of earnings and lack the financial resources to cover their ongoing expenses. We are seeing this particularly in the hard-hit sectors such as retail, tourism and catering. However, the German banking sector has a sound capital base. Here, our rigorous interventions in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis are paying off. Capital levels are now twice as high as they were back then. Banks and savings banks have built up risk buffers intended for situations such as this. Now is the time to use them.

We are now aiming to achieve three things. First, banking activities have to continue to keep financial flows from coming to a halt. That's why we have given banks a temporary reprieve from many operational tasks, such as a number of reporting obligations, allowing them to focus on crisis management. Second, it must still be possible to grant loans. The ECB is providing liquidity for this, and Germany's KfW is providing guarantees. Third, the banks themselves need to remain on a sound footing. If risks are taken, they have to be sustainable for the bank. Credit checks by banks thus remain a key tool for preventing loan defaults. It would be of no use to anyone if problems were shifted from the economy to the banking sector; otherwise, an economic crisis would rapidly transform into a banking crisis. That's what we aim to avoid.

That is a political decision. But I will also say that granting loans and bearing the associated risk is the economic function of banks. That is one reason they receive interest. In difficult times, especially, banks must also take on some responsibility. Based on what I'm seeing, banks are doing their part.

Carefully examining credit risk is not just legitimate, but is also a supervisory requirement. If loans are not repaid, the bank loses money and, if necessary, has to replenish its capital to ensure that it continues to meet the supervisory requirements.

KfW cannot simply decide retroactively to exempt banks from taking some of the risk. I see it as the banks' own responsibility to ensure stability. Approving loans that cannot be repaid would serve no one. In that case, the government and hence the taxpayer could just issue grants from the outset.

As supervisors, we consider it important for lending standards to remain conservative and for banks to generate an adequate interest margin. Over the past few years, we have seen banks loosen their lending standards for housing loans somewhat, but not yet to a critical extent.

Right now, we can't predict how the measures to fight coronavirus will affect the real estate markets. The outlook for economic activity and the labour markets is too uncertain for this. But you can rest assured that we are keeping an eye on developments, particularly with respect to commercial real estate.

The number of banks and branches in Germany has been declining for years; we have only just published the figures for 2019. This is grounded in business decisions. You mentioned competitive pressure and altered customer behaviour. But banks also have an interest in giving all customer groups access to banking services.

In the current situation, we are seeing additional, temporary closures. This is a preventive measure, because of limitations on staff availability or simply because customers are staying away. But the banks are still available - by phone, email, chat. Some customers may now realise that there are other ways to do things. This may mean that branches are used even less in future.

All countries are facing huge challenges in this crisis. Italy and Spain, but not just these EU countries, are especially hard hit by the pandemic. The situation facing our European friends and partners affects me deeply. But thankfully the data in Italy are also showing that the strict measures are having an effect. As for overcoming the economic impact, the Federal Government has also made clear that it will support the recovery in the EU through joint European measures. I firmly believe that national efforts and European solidarity will see all countries emerge from this crisis.

The situation today is very different from 2008. Back then, the crisis emanated from the US financial sector and then hit the real economy. Today, we're dealing with an enormous shock from the shutdown, which has affected all economic sectors at lightning speed. How quickly and strongly this shock will spill over to banks cannot sensibly be predicted today. The crucial issue is how quickly economic and social life will restart.

In any case, the measures taken by the Federal Government, the ECB and supervisors constitute comprehensive precautions designed to avoid another financial crisis. As with containing the pandemic, the important thing is for all players to continue behaving pragmatically, rigorously and responsibly to keep the situation in hand. We supervisors will do our part.

