Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German business morale brightens further in July - Ifo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

German business morale improved further in July after posting a record increase in June, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that firms expect Europe's largest economy to recover from the coronavirus shock if a second wave of infections is avoided.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 90.5 from an upwardly revised 86.3 in June. This was the third increase in a row and came in better than economists' expectations for 89.3.

"The German economy is recovering step by step," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement, adding that firms were notably more satisfied with the current business situation.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the surprisingly strong Ifo figures suggested that the German economy got off to a good start at the beginning of the third quarter, for which he confirmed a growth forecast of 6.9%.

The German economy is expected to post a double-digit plunge in the three months from April to June, when public life and economic activity came to a near halt due to the pandemic.

The Statistics Office will release preliminary gross domestic product growth data for the second quarter on Thursday.

KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib warned it was too early to give the all-clear despite the encouraging Ifo reading and the trend among other sentiment indicators.

"The pre-crisis level will remain a long way off for the foreseeable future, and the continuing fierce rage of the pandemic in large parts of the world is an enormous risk for Germany as an export nation," she added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57aGerman Ifo Index Jumps, Beats Forecasts in July -- Update
DJ
05:56aPortugal's TAP to resume 40% of pre-COVID flights in September
RE
05:55aDP World to acquire 60% of Korea's UNICO Logistics
RE
05:45aJumbo Mortgages Are No Longer the Cheapest Mortgages Around
DJ
05:45aFed Outlook Turns Gloomier as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
05:45aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:45aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:40aIndia to boost drug and medical device production to lessen reliance on imports
RE
05:39aFrance's Tereos secures 230 million euros state-guaranteed loan
RE
05:26aEUROPE POWER-Spot power prices slide on expected surge in wind output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
2SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
3MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Steinhoff Global Settlement Proposal
5EASYJET PLC : UK travel stocks plunge on pandemic blues after quarantine move on Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group