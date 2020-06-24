Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German business morale posts record rise, 'light at end of tunnel'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 04:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

German business morale posted its strongest rise in June since records began and Europe's largest economy should return to growth in the third quarter after the coronavirus pandemic hammered output in the spring, the Ifo institute said.

Ifo said on Wednesday its June survey of companies showed the business climate index surging to 86.2 from an upwardly revised 79.7 in May - the largest surge since records started after reunification in 1990.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a reading of 85.0.

"Companies' assessments of their current situation were somewhat better. Moreover, their expectations leaped higher. German business sees light at the end of the tunnel," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the economy should return to a growth path in the third quarter after an expected double-digit contraction between April and June.

"We have passed the economic trough, the low point is behind us and things are looking up again," Wohlrabe said. "Export expectations have risen significantly."

A robust health care system and widespread testing has helped Germany record fewer fatalities linked to COVID-19 than many other European countries.

Even so, Europe's largest economy is facing its worst recession since World War Two, with the government predicting in April that gross domestic product would shrink 6.3% this year.

An Ifo current conditions index rose to 81.3 from 78.9, and an expectations index surged to 91.4 from an upwardly revised 80.5.

"At present, the principle of hope prevails: the economy is counting on massive support from monetary and fiscal policy and on the absence of a second wave of infection," said DekaBank economist Andreas Scheuerle.

The government hopes its more than 130 billion euro (£117 billion) stimulus package will help bring the economy back onto a growth path later this year.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aSouth Africa's Annual CPI Falls to Lowest Reading in Nearly 15 Years
DJ
04:54aOil falls on worries about a new surge in coronavirus infections
RE
04:52a25 billion forints for the National Export Protection Program
PU
04:52aBANK OF SLOVENIA : Banks' and savings banks' payment services mostly rose in price last year
PU
04:49aGerman business morale posts record rise, 'light at end of tunnel'
RE
04:46aDwelling prices in the 1st quarter of 2020 on average 1.1% higher than in the 4th quarter of 2019
PU
04:46aIn May 2020 retail trade turnover increased after it had been decreasing for the previous three months
PU
04:46aIn May 2020 domestic tourists generated 60% of all tourist overnight stays
PU
04:46aThe economic sentiment up for the second month in a row
PU
04:46aSP CONFEDERATION OF INDUSTRY OF CZECH REPUBL : State should focus on supporting exporters-industry confederation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2GOLD : Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors
3NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
4NOKIA OYJ : New Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned
5DUFRY AG : Dufry to implement a global restructuring program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group