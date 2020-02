The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 96.1 after an upwardly revised 96.0 in January. The February reading compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a fall to 95.3.

"The German economy seems unaffected by developments surrounding the coronavirus," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement, sticking to a first-quarter growth forecast of 0.2%.

