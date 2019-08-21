Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German cabinet agrees to end reunification tax for most taxpayers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:40am EDT
German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at his ministry in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government agreed on Wednesday to exempt most taxpayers from the solidarity tax that was introduced after the county's reunification.

Under a draft law drawn up by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, some 90% of taxpayers will from 2021 no longer be subject to the 5.5% levy, which has been added to income tax. The amount payable will be reduced for a further 6.5% of taxpayers.

The tax has been used primarily to support economic development in the poorer eastern states that made up the Communist German Democratic Republic until the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989.

"Today is a significant day on the road to the completion of German unity. The costs of reunification have in large part come to an end," Scholz said in a statement.

Merkel's government has incurred no new debt since 2014 thanks to an unusually long growth cycle, record-high employment, robust tax revenues and low interest rates.

However, with fears of recession rising after economic contraction in the second quarter, calls are increasing at home and abroad for the government to provide extra fiscal stimulus.

Only top earners will still have to pay the tax in full. Scholz has said the government will look at that in the future, but he made clear in an interview with ARD television that now was not the time for the richest to get a tax break.

In their 2018 coalition deal, Merkel's conservatives and Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) agreed to cut the tax burden for middle and lower earners.

Tweaks to the draft law - which has been hotly disputed within the government - are likely as it goes through parliament.

Conservatives, led by Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, want the solidarity tax - originally introduced as a temporary measure to invest in infrastructure in the former GDR but then also used for other purposes - to be totally abolished by 2026.

The finance ministry said the changes will result in around 10 billion euros (£9 billion) in tax relief for citizens from 2021, rising to around 12 billion euros by 2024.

Last year, the tax contributed 18.9 billion euros to the federal budget, said the ministry.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aUK STATISTICS AUTHORITY : OSR Statement on the Trustworthiness, Quality and Value of Long-Term International Migration Estimates
PU
06:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as focus turns to Fed
RE
06:03aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Enhancements to Bank Negara Malaysia's RM1 billion Fund for Affordable Homes
PU
05:58aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Survey of market expectations
PU
05:45aFed Minutes to Show Extent of Committee Divisions on Last Month's Rate Cut
DJ
05:43aWBMS WORLD BUREAU OF METAL STATISTICS : Press Release August 2019
PU
05:40aGerman cabinet agrees to end reunification tax for most taxpayers
RE
05:36aUK fast-tracks firms for customs roll as it readies for Brexit
RE
05:26aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
05:23aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
4PANDORA AS : PANDORA : TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS
5MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group