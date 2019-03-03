Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German carmakers to invest 60 billion euros in electric cars and automation: VDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 07:06am EST
FILE PHOTO - Electric car is charged at the charging station at the front of the German utility E.ON headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's car industry is to invest nearly 60 billion euros ($68 billion) over the next three years on electric cars and automated driving, the head of the VDA car industry association said ahead of the Geneva motor show.

"We will invest over 40 billion euros in electric mobility during the next three years, and another 18 billion euros will be invested in digitization and connected and automated driving," VDA president Bernhard Mattes said in a statement on Saturday.

The range of electric car models from German manufacturers would treble to around 100 in that period, he said.

The Geneva International Motor Show, where manufacturers showcase their latest models and concepts, runs from March 7 to 17.

"The ramp-up of electric mobility is coming in Europe," Mattes said. "Without it, the EU's CO2 targets cannot be achieved by 2030," he added, calling for what he called appropriate regulatory conditions across Europe.

Germany, together with a few other major European economies, is set to have a much higher share of electric vehicles among its new registrations than the EU average, he said.

Charging infrastructure for electric cars must be expanded and incentives offered to buyers of e-cars, he said.

($1 = 0.8792 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Ros Russell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aFRENCH TAX ON INTERNET GIANTS COULD YIELD 500 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR : Le Maire
RE
07:15aInvestors Scale Back Inflation Bets, Signaling Doubts About Growth
DJ
07:06aGERMAN CARMAKERS TO INVEST 60 BILLION EUROS IN ELECTRIC CARS AND AUTOMATION : Vda
RE
07:04aEgypt regulator cancels Thursday trades of Amer Group, Porto Group
RE
07:04aWORLD BANK : Helps Bangladesh in Public Financial Management
PU
06:44aVale's CEO, other executives, to step down after Brazil dam burst
RE
06:09aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-63/2018)
PU
06:09aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-60/2018)
PU
06:09aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-01/2019)
PU
05:45aXi Jinping Works to Stifle Dissent Amid Concerns About China's Economy
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : U.S. agency probing two fatal Tesla crashes in Florida since last Sunday
2MOODY'S CORPORATION : GREECE: debt upgrade reflects rising investor confidence
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : says it is dealing with tax investigation issues
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show
5APPLE : White House to host CEOs for workforce advisory meeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.